Baby "Miracle" born on rescue ship as Italy arrivals surge

"Both the mother and baby are doing very well," Amoin Soulemane, the midwife on the Aquarius, said in a statement. Miracle, weighing 2.8 kg, was the sixth baby born on the rescue ship, but the first this year, King said.

When Miracle was brought onto deck by the midwife, the migrants on board celebrated his birth by singing and dancing.

The Aquarius is a rescue ship run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders (MSF), which brought ashore 70 migrants in Catania, Sicily, on Sunday (May 27). The Aquarius is setting off again later in the day for the waters off the coast of Libya.