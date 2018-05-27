Oldest pandas outside China at home in Mexico City

Both females named Shuan Shuan and Xin Xin, they are aged 30 and 28 respectively and are 100% Mexican after being born in Chapultepec.

They are the product of a reproduction programme at the zoo from decades ago when the much-loved animal was teetering on the edge of extinction.

Officials at the zoo attribute the longevity of the two animals to the natural environment of their enclosures and a healthy abundance of bamboo especially grown at Chapultepec.

Chapultepec is one of the few zoos in the world that can boast the giant pandas from China and their distant cousins the red panda.