US Apollo astronaut and moonwalker Alan Bean dies

Bean died at Texas' Houston Methodist Hospital after he suddenly fell ill while travelling in Indiana a fortnight prior, NASA said in an obituary released on the Bean family's behalf.

The native Texan was a US Navy test pilot when selected as a trainee in NASA's third group of astronauts in October 1963.

He flew into space twice, first as Apollo 12's lunar module pilot in November 1969 when he became the fourth person to walk on the moon. During that mission he installed the first nuclear-powered generator on the moon, conducted several experiments and collected rocks and soil for study back on Earth.

In July 1973, Bean commanded the second crewed flight to the US' first space station, Skylab.