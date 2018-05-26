Panda cub makes first public appearance at Malaysia zoo

The fluffy little cub was the second born to Liang Liang, who has been on loan to Malaysia since 2014, aong with a male panda, a rare success story for natural reproduction among giant pandas which are notoriously clumsy at mating on the rare occasions they are actually in the mood.

The family of three were in good health, said Mat Naim Ramli, director of the national zoo's panda centre outside Kuala Lumpur.

"The cub weighs nine kilograms (20 pounds). She is so cute. Her growth is quite fast and she is already able to move slowly," he told reporters.

The cub's sister Nuan Nuan was born in August 2015 and sent to China in November last year as part of Beijing's agreement with Malaysia that cubs born in captivity must go back at the age of two.

Mat Naim attributed the success of having two baby pandas born in Malaysia to having a healthy pair that "are able to accept each other".