Danny Boyle to direct new Bond film out in October 2019

The 25th as yet untitled film in the storied 007 franchise will begin production later this year and hit cinemas in Britain first, on 25 October, 2019, EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) said in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise," said producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Production will start at Britain's Pinewood Studios in December with Universal Pictures the international distributor, they added.

Boyle, 61, who won an Academy Award in 2009 for "Slumdog Millionaire", will partner again with screenwriter John Hodge on the new Bond film.

The pair worked together on two "Trainspotting" movies, in 1996 and 2017, and "The Beach", starring Leonardo di Caprio.