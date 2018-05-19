US royal watchers to wake up early for Meghan and Harry’s wedding

Fans camp outside Windsor Castle prior to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Crumpets, champagne and cups of tea will be on breakfast menus for many New Yorkers as they set their alarms early to celebrate the royal nuptials.

Hotels and cafes across are hosting special breakfast events with British fare and live screenings of the ceremony.

At Madame Tussaud’s in Times Square, Harry and Meghan themselves will be the guests of honour - albeit in wax form.

The festivities will continue into the day for those not willing to wake up in the wee hours of the night, as English-themed pubs play wedding coverage throughout the day and invite patrons to wear their best hats and bow ties or dress up their dogs for the occasion.

Royal slumber parties are among the celebrations planned on the West Coast, where it will be the middle of the night. Guests are encouraged to pair pyjamas with fascinators.

Markle’s alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, threw a pre-wedding party earlier this week and will have another on Saturday.

Cinemas across the US will show repeat screenings later in the day, including at the famous Chinese Theatre on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in LA.

Events are also planned across Canada, especially in Toronto, where Markle lived for several years while working as an actress.

Around 23 million Americans tuned in for the wedding of Harry’s brother, Prince William, to Kate Middleton in 2011. The number of viewers in the US is expected to be much higher for Harry and Meghan’s ceremony.