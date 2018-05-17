Meghan Markle: Father will not attend wedding to Prince Harry

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," Markle said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace, the couple's London residence.

"I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she said, following reports that Thomas Markle, 73, underwent minor heart surgery on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support," Markle added.

"Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."