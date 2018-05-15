Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of "Deadpool 2" in New York

While the R-rated film is laced with profanity, dark humor and in your face action, Reynolds said it is much more.

"I mean, it's a hard core, crazy, outlandish comic book movie. But at its heart it's also a family film," explained the actor.

The franchise centers on former Special Forces agent turned mercenary Wade Wilson, portrayed by Reynolds.

Actress Morena Baccarin said the fan reaction to the 2016 film was a surprise.

"When we were making the first one I thought, 'This is some funny stuff, I hope everybody else thinks so too,' and they did," she said. "Then to be able to come back was awesome because you had a foundation."

"Deadpool 2" will be released in U.S. theaters on May 18th.