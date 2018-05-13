Barbie doll parts turn into jewelry

"There are lots of people that, it feeds a sense of nostalgia for them and they love that they can wear a piece of their childhood, which I really like," Lange told Reuters.

There are detractors who say the jewelry is creepy, disturbing and that it feels like cutting up a real woman and separating her parts.

"I don't personally see it as destructive and I'm OK with people interpreting it that way," Lange said. "I've had a positive experience with Barbie growing up and still today, I kind of, I respect the doll for what it is as just being a doll and a material."

Lange's work got the attention of Barbie-maker Mattel -- the company contacted Lange to create a series for their collector's catalog, a selection of Barbie shoe rings.

"There's very few people that feel indifferent about her in one way or the other," she said. "So that appeals to me, her reach. She's, you know, like an icon, and she's known worldwide. I just find that fascinating."

Lange's first creation of Barbie jewelry was a pair of dangling Barbie hand earrings (one hand for each ear). She studied at Maryland Institute College of Art and while honing her skills in silversmithing, wanted to find something different from what she had seen in the art jewelry world.

"I wanted something that incorporated the found objects and I guess I was just thinking, this just feels right," Lange said.

She gets the Barbie dolls through garage sales, thrift stores, eBay, the local flea market in town, and her 6-and-a-half-year-old daughter helps pick the Barbies out.

The classic Barbie doll was launched in 1959 and has turned into a multi-billion-dollar industry.