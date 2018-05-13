Meghan Markle: LA actress with the fairytale role

At 36 and with a successful self-made career behind her, few doubt that the television star and humanitarian activist is ready to join the cast of the monarchy.



Markle made her name as savvy paralegal Rachel Zane in the US legal drama series "Suits", but cultivated a high profile for herself outside the show too.



She became a United Nations advocate for women's empowerment and a global ambassador for the World Vision Canada relief agency.



The Los Angeles-born star had more than two million followers on her now-closed Instagram account and ran a successful lifestyle blog, The Tig.



Markle was also revealed as the anonymous blogger behind The Working Actress, which chronicled the struggles of hustling for parts in Hollywood.



"She comes across as very poised, eloquent, thoughtful," said royal writer Andrew Morton, who has penned a biography of Markle.



"She's very focused and someone who has been very ambitious and really wants to give back. Her great phrase is 'make the change'," he told AFP.



"Meghan's a smart girl. She knows exactly what she's getting into."