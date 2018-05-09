Washington cupcake shop offers taste of royal wedding

Georgetown Cupcake, which has already garnered national media attention for its gourmet treats, is busy baking up a "royal wedding dozen" that includes two of lemon elderflower modeled on the cake at Harry and Markle's May 19 celebration. To complete the wedding theme, the cupcake is frosted to look like an English rose.

"When we found out Harry and Meghan's wedding cake flavor was lemon elderflower, we knew we had to do something special at Georgetown Cupcake to celebrate," said Sophie LaMontagne, who owns the bustling shop with her sister, Katherine Berman.

Customers at the store in Washington's tony Georgetown neighborhood approved when treated to samples of the mix of lemon and elderflower, which comes from the European elderberry.

"It seems like them, right?" said Georgina Argamonte, referring to the royal couple.

Harry, the 33-year-old son of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Markle, 36, are set to be married at Windsor Castle before 600 invited guests amid intense global media attention.

The cupcakes are not the only pastries with the wedding theme on sale. Decades-old slices of cake from British royal weddings - including those of Charles and Diana and of William and Middleton - go up for auction next month.