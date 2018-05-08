Breeding fighting bulls in Spain: a family's passion

"Here all animals are born and live free until they die," says Victorino Martin, pointing proudly to the herds of fighting bulls grazing by the Tagus River on a famous breeding farm in Spain.

But for Martin, breeding bulls is a passionate, family affair and he stresses his cattle are treated with more dignity and humanity than those destined for people's plates.

On the Las Tiesas de Santa Maria ranch in the southwestern Extremadura region, the bulls munch peacefully in a field scattered with spring flowers.

It's a deceptive calm, however. "They fight and kill each other," says second-generation breeder Martin, a slim 56-year-old vet with a warm smile. "There are nearly as many deaths in breeding farms as in the arena," he adds.

The keepers on horseback stay well away. The ranch, with its 1,100 animals spread over some 2,000 hectares, is famous among bullfighting fans.