Melania Trump in the limelight

As her predecessors did before her -- Laura Bush chose illiteracy, Michelle Obama promoted healthy eating and the fight against obesity -- the wife of Donald Trump has chosen a cause to champion.

The slogan? "Be Best."

At a carefully choreographed Rose Garden ceremony, the 48-year-old Slovenian former model warned against what she called the ways social media can "too often" be used negatively against children.

"It is our responsibility as adults to educate and remind them that when they are using their voices, whether verbally or online, they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion," the first lady said.

"When children learn positive online behaviors early on, social media can be used in productive ways and can effect positive change."

The US president -- known for mocking his opponents on Twitter, and even launching an insult or two -- sat in the front row, in front of several dozen children invited to the White House for the occasion.

"As a mother and first lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior," she said.