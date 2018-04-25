Disney and Warner Bros. go head to head at CinemaCon

Disney kicked off the day of the big beasts at the annual Las Vegas film industry get-together with footage from its hotly-anticipated "Solo: A Star Wars Story," while Warner answered the challenge by wowing fans with new images from "Aquaman."

Disney traditionally keeps back its juiciest surprises for its own biennial D23 Expo, but delighted delegates with footage of the first meeting between Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo and Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian.

Scenes from the Ron Howard movie -- the second "Star Wars" spinoff after "Rogue One" (2016) -- showed the pair's encounter in a sleazy dive bar on a snowbound world, watched by a colorful menagerie of new alien characters.

There was also a glimpse of what looked like the pivotal moment in "Star Wars" lore when Han wins the Millennium Falcon from Lando in a card game.