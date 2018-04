The invitation-only gala event comes after the kingdom lifted the ban on cinemas last year as part of a far-reaching liberalisation drive, with US giant AMC Entertainment granted the first licence to operate movie theatres.



Anticipation had been building after the authorities announced earlier this month that Saudi Arabia's first cinema in over three decades would open on Wednesday.



AMC chief executive Adam Aron said ticket sales will commence on Thursday for the first public shows on Friday.