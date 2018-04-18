SpaceX will build Mar spaceships at the Port of Los Angeles

"Today, I am pleased to officially announce that SpaceX will start production development of the Big Falcon Rocket in the Port of Los Angeles. This vehicle that holds the promise of taking humanity even deeper into the cosmos than ever before," Garcetti said during an annual speech, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Big Falcon Rocket is a two-part launch vehicle designed to transport 100 people and 150 tons of cargo into space, according to Business Insider. When completed, it will be more than 348 feet tall.

The fully reusable rocket can be quickly refuelable and is designed to burn liquid methane, which can be manufactured on other planets and moons in the solar system, including Mars.

According to public documents, SpaceX asked for permission to lease a 19-acre site called Berth 240 at the former Southwest Marine Shipyard.

SpaceX wants to build a 200,000 square-foot rocketship factory on a historic site, so will now need to get approval from the port's Board of Harbor Commissioners.

The initial 10-year lease, which contains two options for 10-year extensions, has a starting annual rent of around $1.38 million with annual adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index, according to the LA Times.