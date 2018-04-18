Delvaux, the inventor of the handbag, enters a new era.

Sharjah 24 – AFP: Founded in 1892, in Brussels, Delvaux is the oldest luxury leather goods company in the world, created before the kingdom of Belgium and which hasn’t stopped creating since.
 A family house which has belonged to three generations and whose principle shareholder since 2011 is the Fung family. Today Delvaux is entering a new era, finally assuring sustainability and extending its worldwide influence of made in Belgium savoir-faire! 
 
Lots of luxury houses are Italian or French, so being Belgian is already quite distinctive. I think that it’s a house that combines both classicism and timelessness, and everything that is fantasy and Belgian self-derision. 
 
What’s interesting is that at Delvaux  might be the best in exotic leather and each year, they release a set of limited-edition vinyl bags but they’re vinyl bags which reference technology that are available  the car industry, the sports industry, the more technical side, we make injections, we do thermoforming, it might even serve as a laboratory for leather products. 