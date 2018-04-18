Passenger killed after engine explodes mid-flight

According to the New York Times, Southwest Airlines flight 1380 was en route to Dallas from New York when one of its two engines exploded mid-flight.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating the incident as "engine failure".

The Boeing 737 aircraft was reportedly carrying 143 passengers and five crew at the time. It later emergency landed in Philadelphia.

Shrapnel from the explosion shattered a plane window. NBC Philadelphia reports passenger Jennifer Riordan was partially pulled through the window.

A passenger later told the New York Times Riordan was also hit by some shrapnel from the damaged plane engine. He explained passengers and crew dragged her back in, but she was unconscious when they did.

Riordan later died despite attempts to revive her.