Stop-motion animation tells story of depression

In the film entitled "Adam - Grey Matters," the face of actor Malik Ibheis serves as a canvas on which Allen's paintings tell the story of a person recovering from the mental health disorder.

Thompson-Lake and Allen hoped to raise awareness and understanding of depression by communicating some of the underlying science in a visually compelling manner, a press release said.

The film, which combines more than 2000 photographs taken over six days, premiered in January at the "Lumiere London" festival and was later released online.