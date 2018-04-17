Stop-motion animation tells story of depression

  • Tuesday 17, April 2018 in 11:55 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: A British artist, Emma Allen, and neuroscientist, Daisy Thompson-Lake, teamed up to create a stop-motion animated film combining face painting and science to illustrate some of the neurobiological processes linked to depression.
In the film entitled "Adam - Grey Matters," the face of actor Malik Ibheis serves as a canvas on which Allen's paintings tell the story of a person recovering from the mental health disorder. 
 
Thompson-Lake and Allen hoped to raise awareness and understanding of depression by communicating some of the underlying science in a visually compelling manner, a press release said.
 
The film, which combines more than 2000 photographs taken over six days, premiered in January at the "Lumiere London" festival and was later released online.