Myanmar celebrates water festival to usher in New Year

The annual celebration is held towards the end of a hot, dry season in Myanmar. Armed with hoses, revellers took turns to get on stage to spray water on each other while the others danced away to peppy music.

Locals believe water symbolises the washing away of bad luck from the previous year in order to start afresh in the new year. The five-day festival will conclude on Tuesday (April 17).

Water festivals are also widely observed in other Southeast Asian countries, including Laos, Cambodia and Thailand in mid-April of every year.