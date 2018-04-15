North Korea holds sugar sculpture exhibition to mark birth anniversary of state’s founder

Video provided to Reuters by North Korea's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed people looking around the 3rd Sweet and Biscuit Sculpture Show at Chongryu Restaurant, which opened on Tuesday , April 10. The exhibition featured sugar sculptures depicting gold carp, catfish, a tiger, fruit, flowers and characters from the Disney movie 'Lady and the Tramp.'

April 15th is Kim Il Sung's birthday and known as the "Day of Sun", which is the biggest holiday of the year in North Korea and has been marked with military parades, mass dances and performances.

Kim Il Sung led his country from its founding in 1948, through the 1950-53 Korean War, until he died in 1994 when his son Kim Jong Il took over.