Sunflower maze in the northern Philippines draws hundreds of tourists

Lichuaco village in Pangasinan province, north of Manila, opened three 1,200-square meter sunflower mazes last month, for the second year in a row, in a bid to boost tourism in the mainly farming region. Farm workers plant each flower patch in two-week intervals to avoid having all sunflowers wilt on some business days.

Tourists say the maze can take from 10 to 30 minutes to complete while some prioritize selfies with the yellow flowers and exit immediately due to the sweltering heat.

The sunflower mazes will be open until May 31 and a ticket inside costs 2 USD each.

Sunflowers thrive in tropical Philippines where summer temperatures average more than 33 degrees celsius.