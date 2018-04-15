Zoo in western India gets Royal Bengal tigers

The two-year-old tigers, Anthony and Ambika, were brought from a zoo in India's northern Kanpur city on Thursday (April 12) reportedly in exchange of two male and four female Indian gazelles and a male and two female wolves. A pair of Indian palm civets and two pairs of porcupines have also been brought to Machia Zoological Park.

A veterinarian at Machia Zoological Park, Dr. Shravan Vishroi, on Saturday (April 14) said the zoo's animal requirement project had been completed with the coming of the tigers. Coolers have been installed outside the enclosures of the tigers and their diet is being monitored to help them get acclimatised. The zoo authorities hope the tiger couple will help increase the strength of big cats.

India was home to an estimated 40,000 tigers at the turn of the last century, but poaching and the loss of habitat brought them to the brink to extinction. According to the last national tiger census, the number of big cats in India was 2,226.