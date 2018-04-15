NY's Chelsea Hotel celebrity door auction raises $400,000

The doors were saved thanks to an enterprising former homeless man after the historic bohemian hangout on 23rd Street closed in 2011 for extensive renovations.

The doors "don't look very pretty but have incredible significance," Guernsey's auction house owner Arlan Ettinger told AFP before the bidding.

Since opening in 1884 the Chelsea Hotel was a refuge for writers and artists who would stay days, weeks or indefinitely. Among them were Mark Twain, Jack Kerouac, Bob Marley, Humphrey Bogart, Joni Mitchell, and Andy Warhol.

The doors were rescued from the trash in 2012 by Jim Georgiou, who lived at the Chelsea from 2002 to 2011, when he was evicted for failing to pay rent. Georgiou moved across the street from the hotel with his dog Teddy and tried to make a living selling vinyl records.

In 2012, Georgiou spotted workers preparing to throw out old doors and managed to recover more than 50 of them with help from friends.

After lengthy library research and interviews with neighbors, Georgiou identified 22 of the doors for association with famous residents.

Guernsey's auction house, which is still tallying the total amount raised, late Thursday released information on the top sales.