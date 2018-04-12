Ritz Paris hotel to auction 12 million euros worth of memorabilia

The hotel underwent an extensive four-year renovation, re-opening in June 2016, and after this overhaul decided to auction off the vast quantity of decorations and furniture pieces that no longer had a place in the newly modernized design.

Artcurial, the auction house handling the sale, has reconstructed a selection of the most luxurious rooms in their offices, allowing potential buyers to view the objects in their natural environment, with dressers, beds, and tables set up identically to the actual hotel.

Among the most interesting pieces are the hotel's first bathtub - stemming from the hotelier Cesar Ritz's revolutionary idea to furnish each of his guests' rooms with its own individual bath.

With 120 years of history, the Ritz has hosted some of the most world's celebrated figures. Ernest Hemingway, Coco Chanel, and the billionaire Rockefeller family are just some of the guests who have made the Ritz their home away from home, with Chanel even dying in the luxury hotel.