Miniature food chefs create tiny Turkish dishes

Social marketing coordinator Burcu Celenoglu Aydin and her husband videographer Anil Aydin cook renowned dishes of Turkish cuisine in tiny measures and upload the videos on social media.

What started as a hobby 1.5 years ago turned into a challenging passion with over 40 recipes posted on their Youtube channel 'Mini Turk Mutfagi' which means Mini Turkish Kitchen in Turkish.

Cooking the miniature dishes takes three times as long as their regular-sized counterparts, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin told Reuters.

The mini versions taste exactly like the well-known dishes of contemporary Turkish cuisine, which has been influenced by Europe and Asia over the centuries, she added.