Elephant water battle heralds Thai new year

The animals, whose wrinkled hides were decorated with paint, splashed and sprayed in the streets of Thailand's former capital Ayutthaya, a tourist hotspot famed for its ancient temple ruins.



A mix of Thais and foreigners armed with water guns and buckets fired back at the elephants, who were controlled by handlers -- known as mahouts -- riding on their backs.



"Today our children (elephants) are having fun and the foreigners who come to Ayutthaya are happy to inherit the Thai tradition," Tawan Sudso, an organiser of the annual event, told AFP.



The Buddhist new year festival officially starts on April 13 and runs for three days.

Traditional celebrations include paying respect to elders and sprinkling water over Buddha figures at local temples, a ritual believed to accrue good karma.