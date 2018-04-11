'World's first' long-range eletric bus line opens in France

German low-cost company FlixBus presented its green bus at the foot of the Eiffel tower and will begin daily service on April 12.

The service will link the French capital to the northern city of Amiens, a 160 kilometres (100 miles) journey which will take a little over two hours.

The bus, which seats 49, has all the advantages of an electric vehicle: zero emissions, quiet, and drives more smoothly than its fuel-powered counterpart.

With a maximum range of 250 kilometres (155 miles), the batteries can be fully charged in 5 hours or even just two with the use of a "super charger".

Flixbus France general director Yves Lefranc-Morin said the vehicle may be 30 percent more expensive to buy but the maintenance and running costs are much lower than those of a diesel bus.

The German bus firm hopes to open more 100% electric lines in the future in France and Europe.

FlixBus became a major player on European long-distance routes after Germany liberalised the market for inter-city bus services in 2013.

The presentation of this new line took place as France is facing a series of strikes by the country's railway workers over the government's plan to overhaul the state-run railway company SNCF.