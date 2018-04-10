Lebanon's Sidon remembers old times in traditional food festival

The city is famous for the confection which is made from a gel of starch and sugar, often with chopped fruits or nuts.



"Raha" was the highlight of the traditional food festival held in the city's old district on Sunday (April 8).



Festival-goer Hassan Zaynou said he went to the festival to see the "youth" and remember "old times".



Zaynou had also heard that "zarda", a dish made from rice, molasses and sugar, would be served.

He can no longer find the dish, which was one of several featured at the festival that are becoming endangered as less and less people cook them.



At a food stand, Abdel Kader Baassiri prepared "zarda" and invited people to try it. "It is a very old dish", Baassiri said.

People have stopped cooking it for five decades, he added.



Another dish served in the festival was "horaa osbao", made mainly from lentils and pasta. Sidon was known for the dish some 50 years ago, said Najwa Ismael, who was serving it.

"We want to bring back old food," she added.



The festival also featured some of the more popular dishes such as manakish, with all the food prepared by Sidon locals.