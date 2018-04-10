Royal comic book: Graphic novel depicts UK's Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan

Harry, the fifth-in-line to the throne, and U.S. actress Markle will marry at Windsor Castle on May 19 and have attracted large cheering crowds when they have appeared in public since their engagement was announced last November.



"The Royals: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle" details Harry's privileged life, Markle's upbringing and biracial background, and the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana. Paperback, hardcover and wedding edition versions are available for purchase online.



The book also touches on Harry's career in the military, Markle's acting roles and both of their humanitarian work. It also covers Markle's divorce.



"But the public couldn't help but wonder when the young prince would settle down and assume duties of the state," the novel says. "The pressure was on for Harry to leave the bachelor life behind when his brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton."

The book describes how Harry and Markle met in 2016 through a mutual friend who set them up and how they traveled to Botswana. It also discusses the couple's engagement and how Markle's ring includes Diana's diamonds.



The couple has invited 600 guests to their wedding and have requested charitable donations in lieu of wedding gifts.