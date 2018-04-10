Famed Istanbul modern art museum enters new era

Some pause in front of a massive canvas by celebrated German artist Anselm Kiefer, while others look in amazement at a masterpiece by Turkish abstract painter Fahrelnissa Zeid or gasp at iconic black and white images of old Istanbul by legendary local photographer Ara Guler.



Since opening on December 11, 2004, Istanbul Modern, spectacularly situated on the Bosphorus with a view of the Ottoman-era Topkapi Palace, has become a symbol of 21st century Istanbul, open to outside influences but proud of its past.



The rapid success of the museum was one of the reasons Newsweek magazine famously declared in a 2005 cover story that Istanbul was "one of the coolest cities" in the world.



But within a few days of the visit, all the artworks will have been taken down, carefully catalogued and put into protective cases.

The building, a maritime warehouse known as Antrepo No. 4 in Turkish and beloved by many Istanbulites since the museum's opening, will be demolished.



However, it will not be the end for Istanbul Modern.