Southeast Asians unite as beef over 'chicken rendang' rages on

Malaysian-born chef Zaleha Kadir Olpin cooked nasi lemak, a beloved traditional Malaysian dish, served with chicken rendang in the quarter-final of the BBC show "MasterChef UK", in which contestants were asked to prepare a meal that was important to them.



Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace turned down the chicken accompaniment saying the skin wasn't crispy, stirring fury on social media and a viral debate in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei where the spicy dish is widely loved.



"Chicken rendang should be made authentic. And it is just stupid for it to be crispy," said KF Seetoh, founder of Makansutra and an Asian street food expert based in Singapore.

"Saying chicken rendang should be crispy is like saying that hamburgers should be boiled."



Rendang is traditionally made with chicken or beef that is slow cooked with Asian herbs and coconut milk.

Haikal Johari, 41, executive chef of Michelin-star restaurant Alma by Juan Amador in Singapore, said he had never heard of chicken rendang being crispy.



"Chicken rendang is a dish that many of us grew up with. And to have a angmoh (Caucasian) tell us how the dish should be like is a smack on our face," said Haikal.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak waded into the debate on Tuesday saying no one eats crispy chicken rendang.