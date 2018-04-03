Britain to ban ivory items regardless of their age

  • Ivory carvings sit on display at Custom House near Heathrow in London
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Britain will ban the sale of ivory items regardless of their age in an effort to restrict the illegal ivory trade, tackle poaching and help protect elephants, the government said on Tuesday.

New legislation will create the toughest ban on ivory in Europe and one of the toughest in the world, it said, with a prohibition on the sale of nearly all antiques containing ivory.

International commercial trade in ivory has been illegal since 1990 and the sale of raw African Elephant ivory of any age is not authorised in Britain.

But currently, worked items produced before 1947 can be traded within Britain or other EU countries, as can items produced after 1947 that have government certificates.