Oldest known cancer cases found in Egyptian mummies

This is the world's oldest known case of multiple myeloma - a type of bone marrow cancer.

They Found in 3,800-year-old male mummy remains in the Egyptian city of Aswan.

Researchers used CT scanning, which can perform 124 tomographic slices simultaneously without damaging remains.

The team also found the oldest known case of breast cancer in the remains of a 4,000-year-old female mummy.

Researchers also scanned two well-preserved child mummies from ancient Egypt's Late Period, allowing detailed views from inside their tombs.