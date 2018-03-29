Nobel winner Malala returns to Pakistan for first time since being shot

Yousafzai is due to meet Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a ceremony at his office but was unlikely to travel to her home region of Swat due to security concerns, local media reported.

At age 17, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her education advocacy, becoming a global icon and education champion.

Now 20, she is making her first visit to Pakistan since 2012, when masked gunmen stopped and boarded a bus taking her home from school and shot her.

Last week on Twitter, Yousafzai expressed a longing for her homeland. She now lives in Great Britain.

"On this day, I cherish fond memories of home, of playing cricket on rooftops and singing the national anthem in school. Happy Pakistan Day!" she wrote on March 23.

After surviving the attack, Yousafzai was airlifted abroad and underwent surgery.