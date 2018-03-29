Cats get the cream in new Basra hotel

The 22-year-old cat lover made a career out of his passion for pets as he turned part of his family's house into a hotel that he says is the first in Iraq to house the animals.

The two-room hotel offers comfortable beds, healthy food choices, a mini playground, bathing and air-conditioning for the lucky cats.

One of the rooms is an emergency ward where sick pets are clinically examined by veterinary physicians.

The hotel can accommodate up to 30 cats at a time.

Maki says he aims to encourage people to adopt cats by offering proper dietary counselling, health services as well as a safe shelter for the animals when their owners travel.

A one-night stay at the hotel costs between 5000 to 7000 Iraqi dinars ($4.2 to $5.9), which goes down to 2500 dinars in case the pets stay for more nights.