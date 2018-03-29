London's new electric black cab looks to go global

The new electric black cab is helping London's ambitions to become a zero carbon city by 2050.

But the makers are looking further afield.

At their factory in Coventry, the London Electric Vehicle Company is ramping up production, with many destined for foreign shores.

As cities globally look to cut air pollution, the firm says its cab is in pole position to become the world's 'global taxi'.

Wi-Fi, USB charging and a panoramic sunroof are among the new features of the six-seat, battery-powered cabs.

It's zero-emission capable - you can drive for 80 miles on a single charge.

A petrol-powered range extender allows it to drive up to 377 miles.

Upgrading will set cabbies back 55,000 pounds, but the company says drivers will save about 100 pounds on weekly fuel costs.

They have orders from the Netherlands and Norway, and now expect to export the electric taxi to other overseas locations, including Germany, Australia and south-east Asia.