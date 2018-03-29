Butterflies a flutter at the Natural History Museum in London

In a climate controlled enclosure on the museum's East Lawn, people can move among living Lepidoptera that fly freely within the space among curated plants and flowers.

The exhibition also offers a chance to see the various stages of the insect's life cycle from eggs, to chrysalis and to emerging adult butterflies slowly coming to life.

Back for the tenth year, the temporary butterfly habitat is overseen by Senior Curator of Lepidoptera Dr. Blanca Huertas who presides over the world renowned collection of specimens the museum holds.

"Butterflies are very abundant in the world, they fly all over the world... (but not to) Antarctica, that's the only place the we haven't found butterflies. And there are about 20,000 kinds of butterflies described and we still describing new species, that's what I do", she told Reuters.

The exhibition runs until September 16 at the Natural History museum in London.