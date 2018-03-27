Amman beauty pageant draws together flock of elegant birds

Held on Friday (March 23), the third edition of the beauty pageant is the largest ever in Jordan, according to organisers, who say 500 breeders and 1,500 visitors participated this year.



The pigeons brought to the contest are from the Levant, said one of the judges, Mustafa Al-Qartout.



For organisers such as Mohamed Al-Masri, the competition is important because it introduces younger generations to the hobby of breeding birds.



"We love pigeons, and this is a hobby, just like those who love horses, camels, goats or falcons. It is a hobby. Our aim is to introduce all people to our hobby, so that future generations will know and preserve this hobby," he said.

The judges evaluated the birds for several qualities and traits, and named three winning birds at the end of the pageant.