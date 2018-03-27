Nestle's Milkybar targets healthy sweet spot with designer sugar

Milkybar Wowsomes, a new more expensive take on the 81-year-old white chocolate will be on shelves in Britain and Ireland in coming weeks.



The world's largest packaged food company says the new bars have 30 percent less sugar than a typical chocolate bar, helped by the use of Nestle's new ingredient, sugar that has been physically altered to be lighter and dissolve faster. But they have only 3 percent fewer calories, due to extra natural ingredients.



The new sugar, first discussed publicly in 2016, partly addresses one of Big Food's toughest challenges - how to make junk food healthy but keep it tasty.

Nestle's marketing chief says the aim of the new chocolate, which underwent more than 300 recipe tweaks, is to give parents the option of a healthier treat for their children.