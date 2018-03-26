Jordan marks Earth Hour with world record candle mosaic

"The record was set today. This is a new record title and the minimum (for achieving it) was 100 square metres but today it was set at 112.4 square metres," said Guinness World Record representative Ahmad Jabar.



Jabar handed out the title to the Royal Society for the Conversation of Nature (RSCN), which put together the mosaic, on Saturday (March 24).



The candles were arranged to read "60+" because lights go off for 60 minutes during Earth Hour to mark the global event, said head of public relations at RSCN, Muna Al Taq.



Al Taq said 11,440 candles were used to create the mosaic.

Earth Hour began in Australia in 2007 as a grass roots gesture by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia against man-made carbon dioxide emissions linked to a warming planet.



According to Earth Hour's website, close to 18,000 landmarks switched off their lights to mark the event this year.

The annual event typically takes place at the end of March and next year's will be marked on March 30, 2019.