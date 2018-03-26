Marvel's "Black Panther" sets new record

Notch another victory for the Marvel film, "Black Panther."



The film is now the highest-grossing superhero film ever in the U.S., racking up $631 million dollars in sales.



The previous record was set by the Avengers in 2012.



Combined with its overseas haul of $606 million, "Black Panther" has earned nearly $1-and-a-quarter-billion dollars globally, and sales are still going strong.

While those numbers haven't been adjusted for inflation, the film seems certain to become the country's most successful superhero film of all time.



A feat all the more remarkable because of its nearly all-black cast and strong female characters.

Set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, it stars Chadwick Boseman, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett.



In its first few weeks, "Black Panther" crushed all competitors, earning $1 billion dollars in only 26 days a held the top spot for five straight weekends.

The last film to do that was "Avatar," which was #1 for seven straights weeks, back in 2009 and 2010.