Americans less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data

Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday, while a survey published by Bild am Sonntag, Germany’s largest-selling Sunday paper, found 60 percent of Germans fear that Facebook and other social networks are having a negative impact on democracy.



Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg apologised for "a breach of trust" in advertisements placed in papers including the Observer in Britain and the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.



"We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can't, we don't deserve it," said the advertisement, which appeared in plain text on a white background with a tiny Facebook logo.