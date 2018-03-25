Smurfs to take flight in homeland Belgium

In August 2017, the airline held a contest for ideas on the theme of their 5th Belgian Icon.



Marta Mascellani's idea to use The Smurfs, fictional blue gnome-like creatures and one of Belgium's most loved cartoon characters, was chosen by the public as the winner. The airline described them as the "perfect ambassadors for [their] country."



The painting of the aircraft took place at Ostrava, Czech Republic between March 19 and March 23.



Brussels Airlines graphic designers met with Mascellani to create the design which had to be adapted from a two-dimensional drawing into a specific form to fit an aircraft.

Brussels Airlines first started their speciality-themed fights in 2015, with one aircraft dedicated to the cartoon character Rackham from TinTin.



Other characters include the Belgian painter Rene Magritte, and an aircraft decorated with pictures of the the Belgian Red Devils football team.