Markle's wedding ring expected to follow royal tradition of Welsh gold

His great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, was the first to use gold from Wales in a wedding ring when, as Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, she married the future King George VI in 1923.



Her example was followed by the current Queen Elizabeth when she married Prince Philip in 1947 and then by royals through to Prince William's wedding to Catherine Middleton in 2011.



For Markle's wedding, the rare gold ring with the Welsh dragon stamp will probably be made by jeweler Wartski at its London workshop, said Ben Roberts, managing director of Clogau Gold of Wales, which uses gold from the same mines from which gold was gifted to the royals.



Roberts said he thought the ring would be a yellow shade of gold to match Markle's engagement ring, which was designed by Prince Harry and features three diamonds.

"Looking at her engagement ring, it will probably have to match, so it will probably be yellow," he told Reuters recently, rather than the distinctive rose-gold commonly used in the company's jewelry designs.



The 24-carat Welsh gold has a higher percentage of pure gold than standard 18-carat gold, giving it a rich, warm color.

If Welsh gold is used in Markle's ring, Roberts said official confirmation from the palace will only come after the wedding.