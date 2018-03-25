Stars walk orange carpet at Kids' Choice Awards

Sharjah24 – Reuters: Before the Kids' Choice Awards began at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, presenters and nominees walked the orange carpet.
Host John Cena mugged for cameras dressed in a dime store Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume. Presenter Nick Cannon joined ex-wife Mariah Carey and their two children. Other awards presenters on the carpet included Heidi Klum, Kristen Bell and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Mike Tyson, neither a nominee nor a presenter, arrived with his family in tow.

Many of the presenters and nominees had earlier participated in different March for Our Lives events throughout southern California.