Nestle provides lifeline for struggling Kenyan coffee farmers

The trend is worrying for executives like Stephan Canz, who co-manages Nestle's partnerships with coffee farmers globally.



Canz, who went to the German school in Nairobi in the early 1980s says he was surrounded by lush coffee farms.



"If you go now out there, there is real estate there is now a big shopping mall, there is everything but the coffee has disappeared, so you have to go almost to the slopes of Mount Kenya to find still coffees. And I think this is a little bit where we have to see we need to avoid being naïve you know with the younger generation - with certification, with planting material, we have to make sure that there is really a good case to grow coffee and for that we have to have a very very local approach. There must be a Kenyan way like there is a Vietnamese way to grow coffee and then to make that build up," he told Reuters on a visit to the East African nation.



Alarmed by a steep drop in Kenyan coffee production, Nestle, which buys 10 percent of the world's annual coffee, has been working with farmers to guarantee its supplies.



Coffee accounts for the lion's share of annual sales for the multinational food and beverage company.



Its Nescafe and Nespresso brands compete globally with rivals like Netherlands-based JDE.



The company has been working with 42,000 small scale Kenyan coffee farmers, investing $1 million in a project dubbed the "Nescafe Plan" to boost production and quality of the beans.



For farmers under the Nestle initiative, production and earnings have been going up in recent years, offering a potential model for arresting and reversing the decline.



Mary Wanja, a farmer with 350 coffee trees on her plot in Kirinyaga, a rural county at the foot of Mount Kenya, says she harvested 1,200 kg of coffee last year, double the previous year.



Her earnings rose to 100 shillings ($0.99) per kg, up from 70 shillings. Wanja joined the Nestle project, three years ago.



"They (Nestle) help us grow our coffee; they also buy the coffee we produce at a good price so we benefit. We are able to educate our children, eat well, buy clothes and generally have stable lives," she said.



"When it comes to farming, they teach us how to prune, how to apply fertilizer, how to spray crops and also finding market for our coffee. Before the market prices were very low but now it has picked up," said William Njeru, another farmer.Nestle

, which is counting on growth in its coffee business to improve performance works with a local milling and marketing company, Coffee Management Services (CMS), to train farmers regularly on fertilizer application, pest and disease control.



It also provides seedlings for farmers wishing to plant more.