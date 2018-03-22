Hip cafe chain staffed by disabled workers opens in Paris

The coffee shop is the latest in a chain of lunch joints springing up across France staffed by people with Down syndrome, autism and other cognitive disabilities.



"Joyeux" means joyous and owner Yann Bucaille Lanzerac said he plans to spread the joy to at least four more outlets across France giving disabled people the chance to show what they can do and earn a living.



Foodie and commis chef Charles has been dreaming for years about cooking in a real restaurant.



"I'm really happy," the 36-year-old with autism told AFP as he prepared gluten-free chickpea stew and osso bucco. "I've wanted to cook for a long time, so my dream has come true. I was sick of just being a dishwasher."



Waitress Mathilde, 20, who has Down syndrome, said the cafe has already helped her expand her skills as she helped with last-minute preparations for its grand opening on Wednesday, when French first lady Brigitte Macron dropped in for a quick bite.



"I have already worked in a restaurant, preparing food. Here I am at the counter and I like it. I have learned how to become a barista and make coffee and to serve tables," she added.



The cafe, in the Opera area popular with tourists, is full of playful touches with customers given a piece of Lego Duplo when they order at the counter. The food then comes out of the kitchen on a tray with a matching piece of the same colour.