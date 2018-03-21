Shawarma gets sweet makeover in Cairo restaurant

Shawarma is typically a sandwich filled with slivers of meat or chicken roasted on a rotating spit, wrapped in pita bread and garnished with tomatoes, tahina sauce, hummus and pickled turnips.



For many, the idea of a sweet shawarma was difficult to grasp, said Qonbila restaurant owner Hussam Al Ganainy.



"In order to introduce people to it, we began by putting the spit outside the shop and we started advertising a lot on the internet. The biggest publicity was when people passed by and saw the spit and asked about it. They didn't know if it was chicken or beef. They thought at the beginning it was chicken or beef with chocolate," he said.



Qonbila's version of shawarma layers different types of chocolate on the same spit and serves it up in a pancake wrap with chocolate sauce and fruits.



Among those impressed with the concept is customer Wael Hamdy, who learned about it online.



"I thought it was odd so I wanted to come and try it. I came and I really liked it. There is nothing like it in Egypt," he said.



The restaurant's name Qonbila is the Arabic word for bomb, but the word is used in Egyptian cuisine to refer to another popular Egyptian dessert known for being quite filling. The dessert layers rice pudding, ice cream, fruits, fruit juice and baked semolina cake, all topped with cream.