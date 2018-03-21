Yummy art: Ukrainian turns food into delicious paintings

Cities made of cheese and meat, a portrait of Eddie Murphy made of Oreo cookies, and of Whoopi Goldberg of chocolate sauce are just some of Daryna's impressive works.



Trained as a psychologist, she used to work as a personal assistant when she decided to give up that job and start a food art Instagram account five years ago.



Being inspired by every product, which is a substitute for a certain kind of paint for Daryna, she always carries a small notebook with her to immediately capture ideas on paper.



Cooking up food art meals is a very delicate and time-consuming process where preparing the easiest dish takes at least 40 minutes.



But Daryna's creativity goes far beyond food products; she also uses cosmetics for painting her pictures.



Fascinated by the artist's talent, French designer Christian Louboutin commissioned her to do a whole campaign for his new cosmetics product line called Aloha Louboutin.



Kiev restaurants also noticed Daryna's talent and invited her to cook special food art meals for customers who find them delicious to eat.